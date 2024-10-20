Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $42.34 Average PT from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

