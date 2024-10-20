Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.9% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $182.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

