LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.