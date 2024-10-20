Lumia Self Reported Market Cap Hits $91.88 Million (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Lumia has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Lumia has a market capitalization of $91.88 million and $25.45 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumia token can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00001798 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumia Token Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,772,033 tokens. The official message board for Lumia is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia.

Lumia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency . Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 72,526,032.71348898 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 1.10728972 USD and is down -24.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $26,882,309.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumia using one of the exchanges listed above.

