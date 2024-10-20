Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYV. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $114.94 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,759.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,759.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,173 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,000 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,663,000 after buying an additional 855,197 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 85.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,329,000 after buying an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after acquiring an additional 458,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

