Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2024

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAAC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Shares of LAAC opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,944,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 102.7% in the second quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 547,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 24.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 13.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,614,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 304,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.