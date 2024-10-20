Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAAC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of LAAC opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,944,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 102.7% in the second quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 547,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 24.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 13.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,614,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 304,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

