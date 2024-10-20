Konnect Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.35 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $66,521.08 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect (KCT) is a UK-based blockchain platform that fuses a lifestyle membership model with its KCT token. It seeks to unite the digital and real worlds by incorporating cryptocurrency and NFTs into traditional business models, thereby forming a B2B2C ecosystem. The KCT token, adhering to the ERC20 utility token standard, unlocks exclusive benefits such as discounts on luxury items and services from its partner network. Distinguishing itself, Konnect integrates both online and offline services, encompassing e-commerce, NFT trading, and payment systems. It also authenticates transactions using an NFT certification system. Membership is accessible through staking KCT tokens, with various tiers offering diverse benefits. Overseen by a specialised team, Konnect utilises blockchain technology to offer enhanced solutions for both businesses and consumers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars.

