KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

