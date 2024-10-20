KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after buying an additional 307,580 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 123,866 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $603.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $610.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $574.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

