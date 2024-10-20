KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.44 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $0.07 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007733 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,735.57 or 1.00000259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00013078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00065953 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01180406 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.