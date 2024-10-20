Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

