Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0001

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $169,974.32 and approximately $900.01 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009998 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33,385.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

