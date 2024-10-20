Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $50.00 at TD Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $887.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403,423 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.7% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after buying an additional 130,214 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.