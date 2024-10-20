iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of SLV opened at $30.64 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

