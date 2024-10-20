iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,795,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,250,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,366.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 47,815 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.41. The stock had a trading volume of 42,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,841. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.19.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

