iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 263.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 284,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $119.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $128.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

