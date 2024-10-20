iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $118.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

