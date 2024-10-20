iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $45,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,989,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.