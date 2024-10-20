iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

