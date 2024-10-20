Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Here’s Why

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 14,748,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 12,673,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IREN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IREN

Iris Energy Stock Up 6.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.