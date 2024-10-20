Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $296,927,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,713,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,361 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,356.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,519,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,070 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,697,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.