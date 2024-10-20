Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.1% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $215,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.68 and its 200 day moving average is $464.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

