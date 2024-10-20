Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.82.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

