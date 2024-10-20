Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

