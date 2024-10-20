Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 827 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $411.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

