Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $427,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $165.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.69. The stock has a market cap of $397.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

