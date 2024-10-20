Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 84.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DNOW by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 258,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DNOW by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DNOW by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of DNOW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DNOW opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.43. DNOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.20 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNOW. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DNOW

About DNOW

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.