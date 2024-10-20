Inspire Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,386,757,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $624,749,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

