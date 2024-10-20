Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,939 Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Core Molding Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 153,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $197,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,203.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 11,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $197,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,203.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $241,333.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,273.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,020 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $17.11 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

