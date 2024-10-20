Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells $243,950.85 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $243,950.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,670,986.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Todd Harris sold 15,394 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $397,934.90.

On Monday, September 30th, Todd Harris sold 500 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Todd Harris sold 600 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $14,406.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 5.2 %

TYRA stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 338,208 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,232,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $3,047,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

