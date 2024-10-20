Insider Buying: Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Director Purchases $14,025,000.00 in Stock

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) Director Erez Chimovits purchased 825,000 shares of Upstream Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $14,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,554,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,432,841. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Upstream Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UPB opened at $25.88 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $26.88.
About Upstream Bio
