Insider Buying: Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) Director Yue Alexander Wu purchased 20,000 shares of Scilex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,750. This trade represents a 400.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scilex Price Performance

Shares of SCLX opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.15. Scilex Holding has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scilex Holding will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Scilex

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scilex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 59.5% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scilex in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Scilex by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Scilex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

