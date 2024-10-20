Insider Buying: Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) Director Yue Alexander Wu purchased 20,000 shares of Scilex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,750. This trade represents a 400.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Scilex Price Performance
Shares of SCLX opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.15. Scilex Holding has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scilex Holding will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Scilex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Scilex Company Profile
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
