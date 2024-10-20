Insider Buying: First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Insider Acquires £53,136 in Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) insider Ben Habib acquired 354,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £53,136 ($69,386.26).

First Property Group Stock Performance

First Property Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The firm has a market cap of £20.11 million, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

