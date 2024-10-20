Insider Buying: First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Insider Acquires £53,136 in Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) insider Ben Habib acquired 354,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £53,136 ($69,386.26).
First Property Group Stock Performance
First Property Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The firm has a market cap of £20.11 million, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About First Property Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Property Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.