InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.02. InnovAge shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 19,742 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $818.65 million, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.19 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. Equities analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

