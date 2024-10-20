IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IDACORP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,700,000 after acquiring an additional 546,818 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

