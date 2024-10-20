ICON Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.57 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $151.72 million and $2.57 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,039,457,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,390,561 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

