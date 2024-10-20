Hxro Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Hxro has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $3.14 million and $1,454.51 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

