Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Boosted by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Humana Trading Up 0.3 %

Humana stock opened at $267.14 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $527.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

