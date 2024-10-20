Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $227,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.53 and a 200-day moving average of $204.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $222.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

