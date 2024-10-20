Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOC. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.26) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
