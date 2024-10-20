HI (HI) One Day Volume Hits $289,101.33

HI (HI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $289,101.33 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,622.64 or 0.99988719 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007554 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000888 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00065809 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047034 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $288,126.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

