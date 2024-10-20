Hedera Price Hits $0.0544 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $43.87 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00041215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000551 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,677,232,339 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,677,232,338.73269 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05287769 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $46,515,068.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

