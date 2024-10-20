Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 7.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 5,690,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 8,736,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 9.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.0138 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 40,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

