Head-To-Head Comparison: Africa Oil (AOIFF) versus Its Peers

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) is one of 402 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Africa Oil to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Africa Oil and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Africa Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Africa Oil Competitors 703 4690 8692 362 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 71.55%. Given Africa Oil’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Africa Oil has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Africa Oil N/A $87.10 million 9.79 Africa Oil Competitors $713.91 million $109.84 million 2.44

This table compares Africa Oil and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Africa Oil’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Africa Oil. Africa Oil is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Africa Oil has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Africa Oil’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Africa Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Africa Oil pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.9% and pay out 68.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Africa Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Africa Oil and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Africa Oil N/A -4.20% -3.90% Africa Oil Competitors -12.29% 6.95% 4.59%

Summary

Africa Oil competitors beat Africa Oil on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

