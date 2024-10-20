Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hays to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hays to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Hays alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hays

Hays Price Performance

Hays Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.2244 dividend. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Hays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.