Hardin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,433 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 294,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.39 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

