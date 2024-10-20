Hardin Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

