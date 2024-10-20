Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Hanover Foods Price Performance

Shares of Hanover Foods stock remained flat at $63.00 during trading hours on Friday. Hanover Foods has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77.

About Hanover Foods

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

