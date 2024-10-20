Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Hanover Foods Price Performance
Shares of Hanover Foods stock remained flat at $63.00 during trading hours on Friday. Hanover Foods has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77.
About Hanover Foods
