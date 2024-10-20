Hamster Kombat Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Hamster Kombat has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster Kombat has a market cap of $254.50 million and $29.70 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hamster Kombat Token Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat. The official website for Hamster Kombat is hamsterkombat.io.

Buying and Selling Hamster Kombat

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00386734 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $23,177,921.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

