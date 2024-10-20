Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HAL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.74.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Halliburton by 146.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 95,864 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $1,908,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $2,257,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.